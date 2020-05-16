The WHO has been in the thick of previous outbreaks to help contain infectious disease. But this time is different. Illustration: Perry Tse
As death toll passes 300,000, US-China discord hampers search for Covid-19’s origin
- The WHO has been in the thick of previous outbreaks to contain infectious diseases
- But this time is different – the toxic relationship between Beijing and Washington is getting in the way
Topic | Disease
