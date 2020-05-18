A woman walks by closed shops in Brooklyn, New York City on May 5. Photo: AFP
Asians in the US least likely to get coronavirus infection, data suggests

  • Data on Covid-19 infections and mortality in New York City broken down by ethnicity suggests Asians have the lowest infection and mortality rates of any group
  • Similar figures from Los Angeles found Asians had the lowest infection rate among all groups
18 May, 2020

