A woman walks by closed shops in Brooklyn, New York City on May 5. Photo: AFP
Asians in the US least likely to get coronavirus infection, data suggests
- Data on Covid-19 infections and mortality in New York City broken down by ethnicity suggests Asians have the lowest infection and mortality rates of any group
- Similar figures from Los Angeles found Asians had the lowest infection rate among all groups
