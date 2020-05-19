US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Taiwan’s exclusion “further damages the WHO’s credibility and effectiveness”. Photo: AFP
China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slams ‘spiteful’ Taiwan exclusion from World Health Assembly

  • Pompeo says Taiwan’s exclusion ‘further damages the WHO’s credibility and effectiveness at a time when the world needs it the most’
  • Taiwan decided to postpone efforts to participate in the assembly meeting
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 12:36am, 19 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Taiwan’s exclusion “further damages the WHO’s credibility and effectiveness”. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE