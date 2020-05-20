Donald Trump threatened US withdrawal from the World Health Organisation on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Medical journal The Lancet says key claim in Donald Trump’s letter to World Health Organisation is ‘factually incorrect’

  • Trump says the WHO ignored ‘reports of the virus spreading in Wuhan in early December 2019 or even earlier, including reports from The Lancet medical journal’
  • The Lancet’s editor-in-chief challenges the claim on Twitter
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 2:54am, 20 May, 2020

Donald Trump threatened US withdrawal from the World Health Organisation on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
