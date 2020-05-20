Frankie Chu, owner of Vegetarian Dim Sum House in New York’s Chinatown, sits in his empty restaurant usually bustling with customers in February. Photo: AP
Asian-Americans hit hard by job losses in New York, raising questions of racial discrimination

  • More than 195,000 self-identified Asians have recently filed initial unemployment claims in the state, about 56 times the 3,500 during the same period last year
  • Some businesses in New York’s Chinatown started to complain in February about 50 to 70 per cent drops in revenue, according to a local association
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 8:30pm, 20 May, 2020

