Premier Li Keqiang’s address to the NPC is broadcast to shoppers at a mall in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
China tries to keep steady hand on wheel of economy amid coronavirus pandemic, but fires salvo at Hong Kong
- Premier Li Keqiang’s annual work report stresses need for stability, but plans for Hong Kong national security law rattle markets and prompt threat of US retaliation
- National People’s Congress delegates told that annual growth target will be scrapped for first time due to uncertainty caused by Covid-19
Topic | Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui): All Articles
Premier Li Keqiang’s address to the NPC is broadcast to shoppers at a mall in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song