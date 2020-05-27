Donald Trump hinted his willingness to walk away from the phase one trade deal in a tweet. Photo: DPA
Donald Trump hints at willingness to walk away from China trade deal

  • US president once again signals his willingness to walk away from the phase one trade deal
  • ‘[Joe Biden] gave them EVERYTHING they wanted, including rip-off Trade Deals. I am getting it all back!’ he tweets Monday
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 12:55am, 27 May, 2020

