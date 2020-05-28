At a rally in Washington on April 6, 2019, demonstrators call on the US to take action against the Chinese government over its treatment of Uygurs and other minority ethnic group members. Photo: Owen Churchill
US House passes Uygur Human Rights Policy Act
- The legislation calls for sanctions against Chinese officials that would see their US-held assets frozen and entry to the US barred
- The decision now falls on Trump to either enact or reject it, though a veto would be met with resistance from a united Congress
Topic | US-China trade war
