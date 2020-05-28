US President Donald Trump will have the final say on what action to take on Hong Kong following Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s (left) assessment of its autonomy. Photo: AP
What to expect now US deems Hong Kong no longer ‘autonomous’
- US official says it will be up to the White House how it responds to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s assessment
- ‘A lot of’ options are being considered. ‘It can be personnel, it can be sanctions’
Topic | US-China relations
