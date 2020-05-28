US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and three of his counterparts called on China to honour its commitments made under the Sino-British Joint Declaration
US taps allies to pressure China over Hong Kong national security law

  • The US, Britain, Australia and Canada call on China to honour the Sino-British Joint Declaration in a statement
  • The statement comes a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Congress that Hong Kong no longer enjoyed a high degree of autonomy
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Mark Magnier in United States and Stuart Lau

Updated: 12:02am, 29 May, 2020

