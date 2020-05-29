Cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport boat at the Port of Tacoma in Washington last year. Photo: AP
US-China trade war slashes US$1.7 trillion from American companies’ market caps, Federal Reserve Bank of New York says
- Higher tariffs are poised to reduce American firms’ investment growth rate by nearly 2 percentage points
- Companies with exposure to China more affected as a slowdown in the Chinese economy reduces the return on investment American companies make there
Topic | US-China trade war
