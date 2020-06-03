Senator Tom Cotton said the United States plans to increase a defensive posture in the Pacific, which may require the country to shift assets from other commands. Photo: EPA-EFE
US lawmaker warns Washington may shift Air Force assets away from Britain over Huawei national security concerns
- Senator Tom Cotton says the case for ‘heavy laydown’ of Air Force assets in Britain was already being debated in Washington
- ‘It would be a mistake for any British lawmaker to misinterpret this potential realignment of US forces as a bluff,’ he says
Topic | US-China tech war
