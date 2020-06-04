German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Beijing in September last year. Photo: dpa
Xi Jinping’s September meeting with EU leaders in Germany postponed due to coronavirus
- ‘Given the overall pandemic situation, the meeting cannot take place at the scheduled time, but should be rescheduled,’ says spokesman for Angela Merkel
- Merkel initially hoped to use the event to persuade Xi to agree to a long overdue EU-China investment agreement, sources say
