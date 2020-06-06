Air China aeroplane sits at a gate at Los Angeles International Airport in 2018. Photo: AFP
US scraps plan to ban Chinese flights, allows just two round trips weekly
- The dispute between Washington and Beijing over air travel limits is just one of many points of tension in the bilateral relationship
- US-China air routes are among the most lucrative in the world, but the airline industry has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Air China aeroplane sits at a gate at Los Angeles International Airport in 2018. Photo: AFP