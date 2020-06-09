President Donald Trump (at right) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan in June last year. The US and Russia have agreed to arms control talks this month, according to Trump’s special envoy for arms control. Photo: AP
China invited to nuclear talks with Russia and US, says Donald Trump’s arms control envoy

  • The announcement comes as a nuclear arms reduction treaty between Washington and Moscow – the New START Treaty – is set to expire in February
  • Last month, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said that Beijing has ‘no intention’ to join any trilateral arms control talks
Jacob Fromer
Updated: 6:13am, 9 Jun, 2020

