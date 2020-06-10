A woman using her mobile phone walks past a vehicle covered in a China Unicom 5G advertisement in Beijing, China in September last year. Photo: Reuters
Oversight of Chinese telecoms companies is lacking, US lawmakers find
- Federal agencies ‘historically exercised minimal oversight’ to safeguard US telecommunications networks, Senate subcommittee report says
- China Mobile, China Telecom, and ComNet have been operating in the US for about 20 years without ‘sufficient oversight’, it adds
