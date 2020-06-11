US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China’s ‘repression against all religions continues to intensify’, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says as report devotes section to Xinjiang’s Uygurs
- The US State Department released a blistering assessment of China’s treatment of groups in a report on religious freedom
- This year’s paper marked the second time the report has devoted a stand-alone section on Xinjiang
