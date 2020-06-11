Video conference company Zoom closed down an account of Chinese dissidents in the US. Photo: Bloomberg
Zoom closes account of US-based Chinese dissidents after Tiananmen conference
- In late May, participants dialed in from China via Zoom to listen to the testimonies of a number of individuals tied to the events of June 4
- Days later, the paid Zoom account the group set up for the event had been disabled, says activist Zhou Fengsuo
