Video conference company Zoom closed down an account of Chinese dissidents in the US. Photo: Bloomberg
China

Zoom closes account of US-based Chinese dissidents after Tiananmen conference

  • In late May, participants dialed in from China via Zoom to listen to the testimonies of a number of individuals tied to the events of June 4
  • Days later, the paid Zoom account the group set up for the event had been disabled, says activist Zhou Fengsuo
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 8:31am, 11 Jun, 2020

