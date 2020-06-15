Children and families during a rally and short march in support of Black Lives Matter at Al Lopez Park, Tampa, Florida on Friday. Photo: Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Wire/dpa
Black Lives Matter movement reveals divides among Asian-American community
- Amid harassment directed at Asian-Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, many in the community are compelled to speak out about racial discrimination
- But the movement has shown that there are a range of views among Asian-Americans
Topic | George Floyd protests
Children and families during a rally and short march in support of Black Lives Matter at Al Lopez Park, Tampa, Florida on Friday. Photo: Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Wire/dpa