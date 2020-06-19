Gustave Perna testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing to co-lead “Operation Warp Speed”, an effort to find a vaccine for Covid-19 in Washington on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US lawmakers, top official clash on China’s involvement in coronavirus vaccine development

  • Lawmakers asked whether the US is committed to working with China on coronavirus vaccine research during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday
  • General Gustave Perna indicated an unwillingness to work with China
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 5:20am, 19 Jun, 2020

