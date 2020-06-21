Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s admiration of his US counterpart earned him the nickname “Trump of the Tropics”. Photo: Marcos Correa
China-Brazil trade on track, but Huawei tension may be threat to relations
- Brazil’s exports to China in first five months jump 12.4 per cent to US$27.5 billion
- Despite friction over the 5G network and coronavirus, tariff tactics against Brazil are unlikely because of China’s dependence on soybeans
Topic | Brazil
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s admiration of his US counterpart earned him the nickname “Trump of the Tropics”. Photo: Marcos Correa