Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s admiration of his US counterpart earned him the nickname “Trump of the Tropics”. Photo: Marcos Correa
China

China-Brazil trade on track, but Huawei tension may be threat to relations

  • Brazil’s exports to China in first five months jump 12.4 per cent to US$27.5 billion
  • Despite friction over the 5G network and coronavirus, tariff tactics against Brazil are unlikely because of China’s dependence on soybeans
Topic |   Brazil
Eduardo Baptista
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 5:06pm, 21 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s admiration of his US counterpart earned him the nickname “Trump of the Tropics”. Photo: Marcos Correa
READ FULL ARTICLE