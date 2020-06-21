Concerns are growing that Africa could be the next epicentre as Covid-19 continues its progress around the world. Photo: AP
Uncertain future as Covid-19 infection rate sets global records
- Experts reluctant to predict the course of the pandemic as some countries ease lockdowns and Beijing suffers new outbreak
- What happens next will depend on response, but without vaccine it may be years before virus runs its course
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
