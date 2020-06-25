Medical workers around the world have put themselves at risk treating coronavirus patients and yet face violence, cybercrime and other dangers because of the pandemic. Photo: AFP
China

Health care workers face threat of violence, along with dangers of treating Covid-19 patients

  • Virus misinformation, fear leads to physical abuse and threats against medical workers around the world
  • Criminals take advantage of the pandemic to launch cyberattacks on hospitals and the World Health Organisation
Topic |   World Health Organisation
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 5:00pm, 25 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers around the world have put themselves at risk treating coronavirus patients and yet face violence, cybercrime and other dangers because of the pandemic. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE