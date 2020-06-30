A guard tower and barbed wire fence surround a detention facility in Xinjiang in December 2018. Photo: AP
China

Mike Pompeo demands China end reported Uygur sterilisations in Xinjiang

  • Report alleges widespread campaign to reduce population of mostly Muslim minority group via forced birth control
  • China’s foreign ministry calls story ‘fake news’ while facing calls for investigation
Topic |   Xinjiang
Agencies

Updated: 6:28am, 30 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A guard tower and barbed wire fence surround a detention facility in Xinjiang in December 2018. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE