A guard tower and barbed wire fence surround a detention facility in Xinjiang in December 2018. Photo: AP
Mike Pompeo demands China end reported Uygur sterilisations in Xinjiang
- Report alleges widespread campaign to reduce population of mostly Muslim minority group via forced birth control
- China’s foreign ministry calls story ‘fake news’ while facing calls for investigation
Topic | Xinjiang
