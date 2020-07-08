China represents the “greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality”, said FBI director Christopher Wray. Photo: AFP
China is ‘greatest long-term threat’ to the US, FBI director says

  • China’s efforts to usurp the US are playing out in local politics and industries including aviation, agriculture, robotics and health care, Christopher Wray says
  • Wray says the FBI opens a new China-related counter-intelligence investigation every 10 hours
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 3:46am, 8 Jul, 2020

