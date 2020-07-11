Liu Mingkang says Hong Kong’s financial status is based on the rule of law, which made business predictable, and personal freedom. Photo: Roy IssaLiu Mingkang says Hong Kong’s financial status is based on the rule of law, which made business predictable, and personal freedom. Photo: Roy Issa
China

Hong Kong will stay China’s financial gateway to the world, former top banking official says

  • Liu Mingkang, one-time chairman of the CBRC, says the rule of law and personal freedom are foundations of the city’s status
  • Greater Bay Area needs to improve financial infrastructure and joint oversight, he says
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 4:11pm, 11 Jul, 2020

