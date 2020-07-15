“Nothing is off the table,” says David Stilwell, US assistant secretary of state for East Asia. Photo: Reuters“Nothing is off the table,” says David Stilwell, US assistant secretary of state for East Asia. Photo: Reuters
US could apply sanctions for ‘illegal’ South China Sea claims, senior diplomat says

  • ‘This is a language the Chinese understand – demonstrative and tangible action,’ says senior diplomat
  • The comments follow an announcement Monday that the US will take a tougher line in the contested region
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in the United States

Updated: 3:25am, 15 Jul, 2020

