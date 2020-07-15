“Nothing is off the table,” says David Stilwell, US assistant secretary of state for East Asia. Photo: Reuters
US could apply sanctions for ‘illegal’ South China Sea claims, senior diplomat says
- ‘This is a language the Chinese understand – demonstrative and tangible action,’ says senior diplomat
- The comments follow an announcement Monday that the US will take a tougher line in the contested region
Topic | US-China trade war
“Nothing is off the table,” says David Stilwell, US assistant secretary of state for East Asia. Photo: Reuters