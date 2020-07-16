European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday after a virtual summit with the Indian prime minister. Photo: AFPEuropean Council President Charles Michel speaks during a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday after a virtual summit with the Indian prime minister. Photo: AFP
European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday after a virtual summit with the Indian prime minister. Photo: AFP
China

EU boasts India ties amid diplomatic tension with China

  • European Council President Charles Michel called on India and China to peacefully resolve the border dispute
  • ‘The EU and India are more than economic partners – we are political partners,’ says Michel
Topic |   China-EU relations
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 12:37am, 16 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday after a virtual summit with the Indian prime minister. Photo: AFPEuropean Council President Charles Michel speaks during a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday after a virtual summit with the Indian prime minister. Photo: AFP
European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday after a virtual summit with the Indian prime minister. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE