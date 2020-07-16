European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday after a virtual summit with the Indian prime minister. Photo: AFP
EU boasts India ties amid diplomatic tension with China
- European Council President Charles Michel called on India and China to peacefully resolve the border dispute
- ‘The EU and India are more than economic partners – we are political partners,’ says Michel
Topic | China-EU relations
European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday after a virtual summit with the Indian prime minister. Photo: AFP