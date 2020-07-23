The US said the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston was necessary to protect intellectual property and citizens’ private information. Photo: AFPThe US said the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston was necessary to protect intellectual property and citizens’ private information. Photo: AFP
The US said the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston was necessary to protect intellectual property and citizens’ private information. Photo: AFP
China

‘Where’s the proof?’ China’s consul general in Houston says US spying claims further damage relations

  • US state department says order to close consulate was to ‘protect American intellectual property and Americans’ private information’
  • Refer to American rule of law and act based on facts, Cai Wei tells US media when talking of surprise at consulate closure
Topic |   United States
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 2:58pm, 23 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US said the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston was necessary to protect intellectual property and citizens’ private information. Photo: AFPThe US said the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston was necessary to protect intellectual property and citizens’ private information. Photo: AFP
The US said the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston was necessary to protect intellectual property and citizens’ private information. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE