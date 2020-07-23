The US said the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston was necessary to protect intellectual property and citizens’ private information. Photo: AFP
‘Where’s the proof?’ China’s consul general in Houston says US spying claims further damage relations
- US state department says order to close consulate was to ‘protect American intellectual property and Americans’ private information’
- Refer to American rule of law and act based on facts, Cai Wei tells US media when talking of surprise at consulate closure
Topic | United States
