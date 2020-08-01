A housing compound in Yangisar, south of Kashgar, in China's western Xinjiang region on June 4, 2019. Photo: AFPA housing compound in Yangisar, south of Kashgar, in China's western Xinjiang region on June 4, 2019. Photo: AFP
A housing compound in Yangisar, south of Kashgar, in China's western Xinjiang region on June 4, 2019. Photo: AFP
China

US sanctions Chinese entity and individuals over ‘human rights abuses’ against Uygurs in Xinjiang, using Global Magnitsky Act

  • Secretary of State Pompeo calls Chinese treatment of Uygurs and other Muslims the ‘stain of the century’
  • Sanctions target Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) former party secretary Sun Jinlong and deputy party secretary Peng Jiarui
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 2:29am, 1 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A housing compound in Yangisar, south of Kashgar, in China's western Xinjiang region on June 4, 2019. Photo: AFPA housing compound in Yangisar, south of Kashgar, in China's western Xinjiang region on June 4, 2019. Photo: AFP
A housing compound in Yangisar, south of Kashgar, in China's western Xinjiang region on June 4, 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE