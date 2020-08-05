A facial recognition device used by US Customs and Border Protection at Miami International Airport to screen travelers entering the US in 2018. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
More Chinese nationals searched at US customs, government data shows

  • US border agents carried out 1,147 searches of Chinese nationals’ electronic devices in 2019, a rise of 66 per cent from the previous year, data shows
  • The increased searches coincide with the Justice Department’s launch of its ‘China Initiative’ in November 2018 targeting suspected theft of trade secrets
John Power and Robert Delaney

Updated: 10:52pm, 5 Aug, 2020

