US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends at a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urges US app stores to remove ‘untrusted’ Chinese-owned apps
- The call, aimed at Apple and Google, to remove the apps marks a new prong in the administration’s expanded ‘clean network’ campaign
- Pompeo offered few details on how such efforts will be carried out, and gave no indication that the guidance was in any way binding
Topic | US-China tech war
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends at a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters