US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends at a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
China

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urges US app stores to remove ‘untrusted’ Chinese-owned apps

  • The call, aimed at Apple and Google, to remove the apps marks a new prong in the administration’s expanded ‘clean network’ campaign
  • Pompeo offered few details on how such efforts will be carried out, and gave no indication that the guidance was in any way binding
Topic |   US-China tech war
Owen ChurchillJacob Fromer
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC and Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 6:18am, 6 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends at a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE