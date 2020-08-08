US President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan in June 2019. Photo: AP
China prefers ‘unpredictable’ Trump to lose re-election, says US counter-intelligence official
- The latest warning comes as the presidential election takes place in less than three months
- China has grown ‘critical of the current administration’s Covid-19 response, closure of China’s Houston consulate’, the official says
