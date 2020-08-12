Wang’s case is one among several high-profile criminal cases against Chinese nationals in the US or individuals accused of having ties to the Chinese government. Photo: AFP
Chinese researcher Wang Xin pleads not guilty to visa fraud charge in the US

  • Federal prosecutors portray Wang as a ‘severe’ flight risk
  • ‘He’s a Chinese spy who can go to the consulate and be issued a new passport or a fake document,’ says US Attorney Benjamin Kingsley
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 4:51am, 12 Aug, 2020

