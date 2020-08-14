US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa attend a joint press conference after their meeting. Photo: DPA
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo secures Slovenia support for ‘Clean Network’ campaign against Chinese technology

  • Pompeo lambasts ‘authoritarian threats’ such as China’s effort ‘to control people and information’ on the second leg of his four-nation tour
  • Pompeo and Slovenian officials sign a joint declaration on ‘5G Clean Network Security’ that aims to keep untrusted telecommunications vendors out of Slovenia
Stuart Lau
Updated: 1:01am, 14 Aug, 2020

