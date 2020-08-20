Protesters gather in front of the Minsk Tractor Works plant to support workers leaving the plant after their work shift in Minsk, Belarus on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China, Russia and European Union diverge on Belarus crisis as protests continue
- China warns against ‘foreign forces’ wreaking chaos in Belarus
- Russia threatens to send troops to the country to quash the protests and the EU refuses to accept the election result
Topic | Belarus
Protesters gather in front of the Minsk Tractor Works plant to support workers leaving the plant after their work shift in Minsk, Belarus on Wednesday. Photo: AP