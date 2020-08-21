Huawei has largely been barred from doing business in the US. Photo: Reuters
China

US tries to pick up pace in developing 5G alternative to Huawei

  • Open Radio Access Network, known as O-RAN, is virtual and software-based, and it has emerged as a potential option
  • The approach is expected to be an alternative not only to Huawei, but to other hardware-centred 5G tech developers such as Ericsson, Samsung and China’s ZTE
Topic |   US-China tech war
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 10:20pm, 21 Aug, 2020

