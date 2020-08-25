Screens display US President Donald Trump speaking on Monday at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump says China will ‘own’ US if Joe Biden wins

  • US president makes unscheduled appearance at Republican National Convention during nomination roll-call vote
  • He also rails against Beijing’s accession to the World Trade Organisation during largely unscripted remarks
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 5:24am, 25 Aug, 2020

