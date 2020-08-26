A man looks on as a Singapore Airlines plane approaches for landing at Changi International Airport in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Chinese travellers hit by Singapore flight suspensions and new Covid-19 testing rules
- Some tourists expressed anger over the requirement to be tested for coronavirus before boarding flights home to China
- The new requirements stem from China and were instituted after dozens of passengers from Singapore tested positive after landing there
