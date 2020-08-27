Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng delivers remarks during a discussion at the Cato Institute in Washington in 2015. Photo: EPA
Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng to speak at Republican National Convention to endorse Trump for re-election
- The Trump campaign describes Chen as a victim of persecution by Chinese authorities ‘for exposing the depravity of the Chinese Communist Party’
- Chen is a divisive figure among the overseas dissident community; he has faced criticism for espousing right-wing views
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
