Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng delivers remarks during a discussion at the Cato Institute in Washington in 2015. Photo: EPA
Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng to speak at Republican National Convention to endorse Trump for re-election

  • The Trump campaign describes Chen as a victim of persecution by Chinese authorities ‘for exposing the depravity of the Chinese Communist Party’
  • Chen is a divisive figure among the overseas dissident community; he has faced criticism for espousing right-wing views
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 4:40am, 27 Aug, 2020

