The German study found antibodies in cattle that were specific to the coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
Can cows catch coronavirus? German study suggests yes – but no link to beef

  • Low susceptibility to Sars-CoV-2, non-peer-reviewed paper says after two cattle test positive
  • Infection of cows may be possible through contact with farmers, but no evidence that cattle or beef cause infection in humans, study finds

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 1:00pm, 28 Aug, 2020

