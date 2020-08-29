“The United States is not going to back down from its long-held principles that the world’s oceanways and international waters should be free for navigation,” said Robert O’Brien, Donald Trump’s national security adviser. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s national security adviser calls Beijing’s South China Sea claims ‘ridiculous’

  • Robert O’Brien says China’s claim to nearly the entire ocean that Southeast Asian countries claim part of has been ‘rejected by all major countries’
  • O’Brien says high-level meetings with ‘the quad’, comprising the US, Japan, Australia and India were being planned for September and October

Robert Delaney
Updated: 2:52am, 29 Aug, 2020

