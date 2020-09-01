Yang Jiechi’s main portfolio involves handling Sino-US relations, a theme that is expected to reverberate on his European trip. Photo: Yonhap via AP
Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi to visit Greece and Spain this week
- Back-to-back European visits by two Chinese foreign policy officials signal Beijing’s urgency to prevent further rebalancing in favour of the US, say analysts
- The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday announced Yang’s trip, which also includes a stop in Myanmar
