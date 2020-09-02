People’s Liberation Army soldiers march next to the entrance to the Forbidden City during the opening ceremony of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in May in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China may outmatch American military in missile development and shipbuilding, says US Defence Department report
- ‘China has already achieved parity with – or even exceeded – the United States in several military modernisation areas,’ says the US Defence Department
- China is likely to double its nuclear warhead stockpile over the next decade, according to the report
Topic | US-China relations
