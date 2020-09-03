Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: APSecretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China

Chinese diplomats must get approval to visit US universities or meet local government officials

  • The new requirements are a ‘direct response to the excessive restraints already placed on our diplomats’ by China, says the US secretary of state
  • New rules require China’s embassy and consulates to seek permission before hosting events outside their properties with an audience larger than 50 people

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 2:57am, 3 Sep, 2020

