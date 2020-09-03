Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Chinese diplomats must get approval to visit US universities or meet local government officials
- The new requirements are a ‘direct response to the excessive restraints already placed on our diplomats’ by China, says the US secretary of state
- New rules require China’s embassy and consulates to seek permission before hosting events outside their properties with an audience larger than 50 people
Topic | US-China relations
