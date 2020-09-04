Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech via video for the opening ceremony of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services on Friday. Photo: ReutersChinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech via video for the opening ceremony of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech via video for the opening ceremony of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services on Friday. Photo: Reuters
China

Xi Jinping calls for freer service trade as China tries to counter decoupling

  • Xi’s advocacy of international cooperation comes as opposition to China builds in Washington and New Delhi
  • Xi calls upon other countries to help forge an ‘open and inclusive’ environment

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 11:39pm, 4 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech via video for the opening ceremony of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services on Friday. Photo: ReutersChinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech via video for the opening ceremony of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech via video for the opening ceremony of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE