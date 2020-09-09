WeChat, which is owned by Tencent Holdings, has been threatened with a ban in the US. Photo: BloombergWeChat, which is owned by Tencent Holdings, has been threatened with a ban in the US. Photo: Bloomberg
WeChat, which is owned by Tencent Holdings, has been threatened with a ban in the US. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent hires former US congressman and national security hawk Ed Royce as lobbyist

  • The Chinese tech company owns WeChat, which is facing a possible ban in the US
  • Ed Royce, a Republican who was chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was author of numerous bills targeting China during his 16 years in office

Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 6:45am, 9 Sep, 2020

