Talks between the video-sharing app Tiktok and the Trump administration have heated up, The Wall Street Journal reports. Photo: AFPTalks between the video-sharing app Tiktok and the Trump administration have heated up, The Wall Street Journal reports. Photo: AFP
TikTok in talks with Donald Trump administration to avoid full sale of US assets

  • ByteDance, the app’s Chinese parent company, is discussing alternatives to a sale of TikTok’s entire US operation, The Wall Street Journal reports
  • The talks picked up following China’s passage last week of export rules that would require Beijing’s approval of any sale

Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 6:32am, 10 Sep, 2020

