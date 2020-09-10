Talks between the video-sharing app Tiktok and the Trump administration have heated up, The Wall Street Journal reports. Photo: AFP
TikTok in talks with Donald Trump administration to avoid full sale of US assets
- ByteDance, the app’s Chinese parent company, is discussing alternatives to a sale of TikTok’s entire US operation, The Wall Street Journal reports
- The talks picked up following China’s passage last week of export rules that would require Beijing’s approval of any sale
