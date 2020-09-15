Conducted between early June and early August, the Pew survey’s dismal rating predated the release of remarks by Donald Trump in which he acknowledged publicly downplaying the severity of the coronavirus earlier this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
US faces low approval rating by other countries for its handling of the coronavirus, says Pew Research Centre survey
- The median percentage of people polled in 13 countries who said the US has done a good job dealing with the coronavirus was only 15 per cent, the study says
- Those polled in each country rated the US response behind that of China and the World Health Organisation
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
