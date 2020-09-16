According to the Treasury Department, Union Development Group worked with Kun Kim, a Cambodian general who was sanctioned by the US last year over accusations of corruption. Photo: ReutersAccording to the Treasury Department, Union Development Group worked with Kun Kim, a Cambodian general who was sanctioned by the US last year over accusations of corruption. Photo: Reuters
China

US sanctions Chinese company over Dara Sakor project in Cambodia

  • According to the US Treasury Department, the company falsely registered as Cambodian in order to build on protected national park land
  • The company ‘forced Cambodians from their land and devastated the environment’, says the department

Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 5:33am, 16 Sep, 2020

