According to the Treasury Department, Union Development Group worked with Kun Kim, a Cambodian general who was sanctioned by the US last year over accusations of corruption. Photo: Reuters
US sanctions Chinese company over Dara Sakor project in Cambodia
- According to the US Treasury Department, the company falsely registered as Cambodian in order to build on protected national park land
- The company ‘forced Cambodians from their land and devastated the environment’, says the department
Topic | US-China trade war
